Scandlines Reports Robust 2024 Results

Scandlines has announced its financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024, delivering steady revenue, improved efficiency, and continued investment.

In a year characterized by macroeconomic challenges across key markets, Scandlines maintained revenue at EUR 465 million ($516 million) and improved its result before tax to EUR 125 million. Traffic volumes remained robust, with 6.4 million passengers and a record-breaking 2.7 million passengers during the summer season alone.

“We continued to strengthen our competitive position in a challenging environment by sharpening our products and services,” says Eric Grégoire, CEO of Scandlines. “Our commercial initiatives, investments in fleet and port infrastructure, and focus on customer convenience have positioned us well for future growth.”

Construction of a zero direct emissions freight ferry is on track for commissioning in 2025, and the company is preparing for the conversion of two ferries to plug-in hybrid operations have advanced.

Looking ahead, Scandlines expects moderate growth in traffic volumes in 2025, supported by the commissioning of its new electric freight ferry and continued enhancements to its digital and operational platforms.

Scandlines operates two ferry routes with high capacity and frequency. Six of its ferries are hybrid ferries, and two are furthermore fitted with a rotor sail.







