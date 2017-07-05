IMT Rolls Out 'Full Ride' Scholarship Program

The Institute of Marine Technology located at Warner University in Lake Wales, Fla. has recently established and is now officially launching a robust “full ride” scholarship program available by application for students participating in its innovative marine technical training program for the upcoming 2017 – 2018 Fall enrollment.

Three full scholarships of up to $28,000 each are now available, and cover full tuition costs for a one-year period, excluding housing and food . Inaugural scholarships recipients will include one male, one female, and one former member of a high school bass club.

According to Justin Maley, IMT Director of Industry Relations and Marine Programs, qualification criteria includes a high school degree or GED, and prospective students must be 18-years or older. In addition, scholarship candidates must successfully meet basic mechanical assessments and pass an entrance examination prior to receiving the scholarship award.



In addition, Maley noted that there is presently great and increasing demand by the marine industry for qualified technicians In addition, Maley noted that there is presently great and increasing demand by the marine industry for qualified technicians throughout North America to work in a variety of retail and manufacturing capacities.

Application for the IMT scholarships must be submitted by August 15, 2017.