SCHOTTEL Provides Propulsion Package for Polish Navy Rescue Vessel

The new Polish Navy rescue vessel “Ratownik," currently under construction at PGZ Stocznia Wojenna, will be equipped with a propulsion package supplied by SCHOTTEL. Designed to replace the Navy’s existing rescue units, the ship will enhance submarine crew rescue capabilities and strengthen the protection of subsea infrastructure in the Baltic Sea. The launch is scheduled for 2027, with delivery to the Polish Navy in 2029.

Built to perform complex rescue operations, including precise dynamic positioning (DP) during diving missions, the “Ratownik” requires high maneuverability supported by reliable propulsion. To meet these demands, the vessel will be equipped with two SCHOTTEL EcoPellers type SRE 560. The robust and hydrodynamically optimized azimuth thrusters enable the ship to make full use of its advanced DP capability. In addition, the vessel benefits from low noise and vibration source levels, which is crucial for stealth and surveillance operations, as well as for the use of onboard sonar systems.

For enhanced maneuverability in ports and during demanding offshore operations, the vessel will also feature two SCHOTTEL TransverseThrusters type STT 3. The redundant system configuration further increases operational safety, ensuring reliable performance even in critical situations. Additionally, a SCHOTTEL Retractable RudderPropeller SRP 260 R will serve as an auxiliary or emergency propulsion system. It remains retracted within the hull during transits and can be extended when additional thrust or DP performance is required. Since the vessel will operate in harsh environments, all propulsion components are specifically adapted for ice-prone waters.

With a length of approximately 96 meters and a displacement of 6,500 tons, the “Ratownik” will be one of the largest rescue vessels in the Baltic Sea. Designed to work with unmanned systems and rescue helicopters, the vessel will be equipped with cranes, remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and a firefighting system. Thanks to its modular design, the ship is highly adaptable to mission-specific requirements.

© SCHOTTEL