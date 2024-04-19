SCHOTTEL RudderPropellers Selected for Four Damen ASD Tugs

SCHOTTEL said it will equip four new 1810-series ASD stock tugs from the Dutch Damen Group with the SCHOTTEL RudderPropeller type SRP 270. The new multipurpose tugs will have a bollard pull of 30 tonnes each and ensure excellent maneuverability with a compact size of just 18.25 meters in length and a beam of 10.23 meters.

The power rating of the SRP 270 amounts to 1,000 kilowatts per unit, with a propeller diameter of 1.9 meters. Each tug will be equipped with two units. SCHOTTEL DuroVario LS slipping clutches will allow for smooth acceleration and improved handling of the thrusters. If needed, the slipping clutches can be upgraded to support firefighting capability.

“Damen has designed the 1810 series with a specific focus on sustainability. In addition to ensuring low noise emissions and vibrations, the 1810 design features an electric power generation system which eliminates the need for a third diesel generator to provide power while the vessel is sailing. This further reduces fuel consumption and improves the tug’s sustainability performance,” explains Siebe Cieraad, Product Portfolio Manager Tugs at Damen.

The new tugs will be pre-produced for later sale at Damen Shipyards Changde in China, with the first one being completed in the course of 2024. The vessels can be optionally fitted with a firefighting and crane system, amongst other equipment.

(Image: SCHOTTEL)