SCHOTTEL Wins ONEX Contract for Rudderpropellers

SCHOTTEL has been awarded a significant contract by ONEX Shipyards & Technologies Group to supply rudderpropellers, for a new series of twenty RAstar 2800 tugs, which will be built in Elefsina shipyard, Greece. The order includes the delivery of a total of forty azimuth thrusters, as each of the ASD tugs will be fitted with two SCHOTTEL RudderPropellers type SRP 490 FP. This collaboration follows ONEX's exclusive license agreement with Canadian naval architect Robert Allan Ltd., granting ONEX the rights to construct tugs based on the RAstar 2800 design.

The RAstar 2800 equipped with a Fire Fighting 1 (FIFI) system is known escort capabilities, deriving from its sponsoned hull form that enhances towing and seakeeping. Its capability for operations both in rough and calm sea conditions along with its compliance with ATEX Zone 2 standards makes it capable and ideal for LNG/LPG terminals and any other exposed and non-exposed operating environments worldwide.

To optimally support the series' performance characteristics, SCHOTTEL RudderPropellers type SRP 490 FP have been selected for the propulsion system: The 360-degree steerable SRP combines maximum maneuverability and bollard pull with a compact and robust thruster design, that keeps maintenance requirements to a minimum and ensures a long service life.

SCHOTTEL DuroVario LS slipping clutches will enable smooth acceleration and improved thruster handling, also during fire fighting. Each SRP will be driven by a MAN 16V175D-MM diesel engine with a power of 2560 kW at 1800 rpm. With this configuration, the vessels are expected to achieve a minimum free sailing speed of up to 12.5 knots and a high bollard pull of 85 tons.

The SRPs will also feature the high-performance nozzle SDV45 which has been proven to offer higher efficiency at open-water speed combined with very good bollard pull values. In addition, SCHOTTEL's ProAnode enhances corrosion protection and extends the life cycle of the thrusters.