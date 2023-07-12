Scorpio Sells 2013-built Tanker for $32.5 Million

Scorpio Tankers announced it has sold a medium range (MR) product tanker for $32.5 million.

The Monaco-headquartered shipowner said the sale closed this month, but did not disclose the buyer.

The vessel is the 183-meter-long STI Ville, built in 2013 by South Korea's Hyundai Mipo Dockyard.

Scorpio noted that the ship is unencumbered and that it will make no debt repayments associated with the sale.

Scorpio Tankers currently owns, lease finances leases or bareboat charters-in 112 product tankers, including 39 LR2 tankers, 59 MR tankers and 14 Handymax tankers.