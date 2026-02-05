SDHI Inks Deal to Build RNO Training Ship

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited (SDHI), India’s largest shipbuilding and heavy fabrication company, won a defense export order from the Government of Sultanate of Oman to supply a state-of-the-art training ship. The vessel that will support the Royal Navy of Oman’s (RNO) advanced naval training and maritime operations, is expected to be delivered within 18 months.

Measuring 104.25 x 13.88m and displacement of up to 3500T, the training vessel will be equipped with modern classrooms, training offices and accommodation facilities. It will house an auditorium to provide a world-class learning environment at sea for up to 70 officer cadets. The vessel will feature a state-of-the-art navigation system, an advanced communications suite, and the capability to conduct helicopter operations.

Rear Admiral V.K. Saxena (retd), CEO of SDHI, said, “This contract stands as a testament to our advanced technical expertise and world-class shipbuilding capabilities that meet global benchmarks. Earning the confidence of the Royal Navy of Oman reinforces SDHI’s commitment to excellence and drives us to consistently deliver high-quality vessels distinguished by innovation, reliability and performance.”



