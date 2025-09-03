Sea Machines Expands Product Line for Defense Customers

Sea Machines Robotics Inc. is launching six new products to better serve customers calling for highly-adaptive marine autonomy. Included is a modernization and expansion of the SM300 hardware lines, two high-level software APIs, a real-time cloud-based fleet data platform, and an all-new, high performance 8-meter unmanned surface vessel (USV), the STORMRUNNER.

SM300-SP is a special purpose hardware version of Sea Machines’ autonomy systems, built for the emerging fleets of attritable sUSVs and for those not requiring Classed-approved hardware.

SM300-NG is a new generation autonomy system that provides 200% more computing power in a smaller size form-factor. The SM300-NG is available in both digital-only and digital plus analog I/O variants.

SMLink Stream/Control-APIs are two new APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) now available to allow authorized third parties to stream data from SM300 platforms, as well as control the autonomy system.

FLEETVIEWER is an online fleet visualization platform that enables an easy way to view, capture, and use real-time vessel-born data, including streaming imagery.

STORMRUNNER USV is an all-new 8-meter length HDPE unmanned surface vessel, designed to deliver high-performance and high reliability on water for defense customers. STORMRUNNER has a 40-knot top speed and gives over 500 nautical miles of range carrying 1,100 lbs of payload. Equipped with the SM300-SP and fully integrated with sensors and communications, STORMRUNNER is Sea Machines’ second USV design, following on the 7-meter “SELKIE.”