Sea Machines Forms Strategic Advisory Board

Boston-based Sea Machines Robotics, developer of autonomous command and control systems for commercial vessels, announced Thursday it has formed a strategic advisory board made up of industry experts to help steer strategic vision and growth.

The Boston-based company said it has been growing rapidly and will rely on its new board as it develops new products and creates partnerships.

Sea Machines’ advisory board is made up of Rear Admiral Mark Buzby, administrator of the U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD) and retired rear admiral U.S. Navy; Kathleen Haines, independent director of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and principal of Holbridge Capital Advisors; Denise Kurtulus, vice president of global marine business, Rolls-Royce business unit Power Systems; and Rear Admiral Mary E. Landry, director at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Ltd. and United Services Automobile Association (USAA), as well as retired rear admiral U.S. Coast Guard.

“I chose to participate in this board because I have a long-standing interest in fostering and improving the maritime industry in ways that make it safer and more efficient for our seafarers and more able to serve our nation,” Buzby said. “We now have the great opportunity to introduce new technologies that will fulfil these requirements. Sea Machines is leading the way and I want to be a part of it.”

“It’s important for our industry to embrace challenges head on, which include lowering our carbon imprint, attracting the best and brightest talent, and making our industry safer,” Haines said. “I feel that my service to this advisory board can help Sea Machines make a difference in these ways.”

“Because Rolls-Royce is partnering with Sea Machines strategically and long-term, we as a company also wanted to support it to be successful,” Kurtulus said. “I totally believe in the products, the value and the sustainability of Sea Machines for the entire industry and future, and I am happy if I can support it on the journey.”

“We need more cutting-edge technologies and innovation to meet the demands that are here now and ahead of us,” Landry said. “Sea Machines is ready to add tremendous value and capabilities to fill a gap that exists in areas such as human factors engineering, fuel efficiency, and waterways management and safety.”

According to Sea Machines, immediate priorities for the board members include providing real-world feedback for product development and positioning; direction on market challenges and opportunities; and forward-thinking counsel on the company’s larger goal of developing an innovative network of autonomous and connected vessels that will revitalize the oceanic supply chain.

“I am honored to welcome these industry leaders to our advisory panel,” said Sea Machines’ CEO Michael G. Johnson. “Formation of the panel is a direct reflection of our commitment to embedding practical and forward-thinking expertise into not only our product development processes, but also on all matters pertaining to the growth of the company and technology sector. I have full confidence that this team will provide diverse and valuable guidance as we continue our work in transforming the maritime industries with modern technology.”