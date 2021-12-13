SeaBird Gets Termination Notice for OBN Source Vessel Contract

Marine seismic firm SeaBird Exploration, a subsidiary of seabed minerals-focused Green Energy Group, said Friday it had received notice of termination regarding work for the Fulmar Explorer vessel.

SeaBird in October said it had entered into a firm duration one-year contract for the Fulmar Explorer "with a repeat customer." "The contract was to begin in November 2021.

However, the company said Friday that a termination notice came for the client and that it "has not accepted the termination."

"The two parties are currently in discussions with the aim of finding a solution," SeaBird said.

"The Fulmar Explorer is currently in Galveston, Texas and has against this contract been outfitted as a high-end OBN source vessel. The vessel represents the future generation of source vessels with DP2 redundant power and propulsion system, nine gun string capability, high volume triple source capability, and redundancy. The configuration of the power plant and propulsion renders a highly fuel-efficient and maneuverable vessel. The vessel is ready to mobilize for operations on short notice," SeaBird said.



