Marine Link
Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Kotug, Seabulk Team Up in Bahamas

April 5, 2017

Buckeye Bahamas Hub. Photo: Marketwire

Buckeye Bahamas Hub. Photo: Marketwire

KOTUG International and Seabulk Towing have been awarded a contract with Borco Towing Company to carry out all towage operations at their Buckeye Bahamas Hub in the Bahamas. 

 
The contract will be performed through a newly formed joint venture between KOTUG and Seabulk: Kotug Seabulk Maritime.
 
The Buckeye Bahamas Hub currently has over 26 million barrels of storage capacity and eight berths, including two VLCC-capable berths, making it the largest petroleum products terminal in the Western Hemisphere.
 
Kotug Seabulk Maritime is deploying four new tugboats and a bunker barge to execute all Terminal Towage Operations, including Bunker Barge Assistance. 
 
The tug fleet, having commenced services as per 1st April, consists of two Rotortugs, the RT Blackbeard and RT Raptor and two Stern Drives, SD Calypso and SD Junkanoo.
 
The new joint venture KSM aims to leverage the impressive reputation, experience, technology, and practical "know how" of Kotug International and Seabulk Towing.
 
KOTUG, family owned and headquartered in the Netherlands, is a leading towage operator offering its innovative services to ports and terminals on a global scale. 
 
With a young and powerful fleet of more than 100+ tugs, its dedicated staff and well trained crew KOTUG operates in a variety of markets including towage services in ports and at sea as well as in the salvage, offshore and dredging industry. 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Mar 2017 - The Green Marine Technology Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News