Seafarers Happiness Index Steadies, Although Safety and Health Concerns Remain

The Mission to Seafarers' latest edition of its quarterly Seafarers Happiness Index has revealed a steadying in seafarer satisfaction, marking a small rise as the survey enters its 10th year.

The Q1 report shows an overall rise in seafarer happiness to 6.98 out of 10, up from 6.91 in Q4 2024. Despite positives, some key concerns were raised in the survey such as the increasing pressures faced by crew aboard older vessels, where mounting maintenance demands are straining already limited resources and impacting morale.

The Seafarers Happiness Index (SHI) is a quarterly survey run by The Mission to Seafarers, in collaboration with Idwal and NorthStandard, and supported by Inmarsat. The Index continues to offer essential insight into the lived experiences of seafarers, shining a light on the areas most in need of improvement. The latest findings reaffirm the constant need to place seafarer wellbeing at the heart of efforts to build a sustainable and resilient maritime workforce.

The latest survey identifies safe manning as the most critical concern for seafarers. Respondents described how diminishing crew sizes combined with aging vessel infrastructure create an unsustainable equation. Many reported having to implement triage systems for maintenance tasks, addressing only the most urgent repairs whilst routine upkeep falls behind. This pattern creates cascading technical challenges that seafarers described as "overwhelming" and 'demoralizing," affecting both operational safety and personal wellbeing.

Training also emerged as a concern in Q1. While many seafarers acknowledged access to some development opportunities, others expressed a desire for training that feels more grounded in reality. There is a clear call within the latest edition of the Index for more consistent, practical, and scenario-based instruction that builds real confidence, not just theoretical knowledge, especially in high-stress or emergency situations. For many, the gap between training and lived experience directly affects their sense of safety and preparedness at sea.

The impact of workload and stress continues to be one of the most significant personal stressors reported. Seafarers pointed to long hours, especially during port operations, and described how excessive administrative burdens and constant pressure from shoreside management are negatively effecting morale. Several respondents voiced a growing frustration that operational efficiency is often prioritized over human wellbeing, leaving little room for rest or recovery.

Shore leave limitations continue to be a deeply felt frustration. Many seafarers highlighted how restrictive policies and poor infrastructure prevent them from stepping ashore. Even when shore leave is technically permitted, lack of transportation or time pressures often make it impractical. The inability to decompress off-ship and experience local environments adds to feelings of confinement and mental fatigue.

Finally, the emotional toll of prolonged contracts and limited connectivity only deepen the sense of disconnection from loved ones. Seafarers reported heightened levels of homesickness and emotional strain, with many calling for better communication options and more balanced rotation schedules.

Despite these pressure points, many seafarers continue to find fulfilment in their work. Strong teamwork and camaraderie were frequently mentioned as key to a positive onboard atmosphere. Many seafarers also enjoy the technical aspects of their roles, while the ability to support their families financially is a major motivator.