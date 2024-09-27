Seakeeper Opens Dealer Training Site in Italy

Seakeeper, a developer of marine motion control systems, has launched a new training facility in San Salvatore, Italy. This European location will enhance training access for partners outside North America, helping to build a global network of skilled technicians to support Seakeeper’s expanding customer base.

“Our dedication to continuous improvement goes beyond our products; it’s also about the people who support them,” said Seakeeper president and CEO Andrew Semprevivo. “Our new training facility in Italy is part of our commitment to ensuring our partners are the best in the industry. By focusing on top-tier training for our partners, we can confidently give our customers the highest level of expertise and service across the globe. “

The San Salvatore facility features multiple classrooms, dedicated workspaces, and hands-on practice areas equipped with the latest Seakeeper models, including the Seakeeper 4.5 and Seakeeper 14.

Seakeeper University offers a comprehensive training program with both technical and non-technical courses, blending eLearning and in-person sessions. This approach minimizes time away from work while maximizing practical experience. Technicians from Europe, the Middle East and Africa can now achieve hands-on certifications closer to home.

With over 2,000 active users and 10,000 completed eLearning modules, Seakeeper University has trained more than 1,100 technicians, including 103 Master Technicians. In addition to the new Italian facility, Seakeeper operates dedicated training centers in Tampa, Fla., and Gold Coast, Australia, and offers classes at dealer-partner locations in Brazil, Panama, Turkey and the UAE.