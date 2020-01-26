Seaspan Adds to Fleet

Hong Kong-headquartered containership lessor Seaspan Corporation has closed its previously announced purchase of a fleet of six containerships.



According to a press note from the independent charter owner and operator of container-ships with ship management services, its global fleet now approaches one million TEU, with a total fleet size of approximately 975,000 TEU.



Bing Chen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Seaspan, commented, "With the acquisition of the six high-quality containerships and approaching 1 million TEU, Seaspan has continued executing on its growth strategy through disciplined capital allocation. Leveraging our strong balance sheet and trusted customer partnerships, we are well positioned to grow our market leading position to capture the increasingly attractive opportunities in the container-ship sector."



Bing added: "As this acquisition demonstrates, Seaspan continues to be well regarded by our customers and financing partners as their reliable solution provider. We remain committed to execute on our top five priorities and strengthen our unique integrated platform."



"Seaspan continues to be the market leading independent charter owner and operator of containerships, with a market share of approximately 7.7% of the global fleet, measured by TEU," claimed the company.



Seaspan's fleet consists of 119 container-ships, including one vessel Seaspan has agreed to purchase.