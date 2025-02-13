Seaspan Invests $2.5 Million in Indigenous Shipbuilding Training

Seaspan has made a $2.5 million investment to create new skills training and apprenticeship opportunities for Indigenous People in Greater Vancouver.

The five-year funding program is a continuation of a longstanding partnership with the non-profit Aboriginal Community Career Employment Services (ACCESS).

The ACCESS program helps prepare Indigenous community members for a career in shipbuilding by providing industry-recognized skills training through local colleges, such as BCIT, as well as comprehensive support services designed to ensure successful completion, incorporating cultural exploration and awareness as a key element of the training, alongside personalized one-on-one support and mentoring.

Students will receive trades training support in metal fabrication, welding, bridge watch and other shipbuilding trades.

ACCESS will hold “sampler” programs with five lower mainland school districts: North Vancouver, Surrey, Vancouver, Coquitlam and Burnaby.

$22,500 per year will be donated to the Urban Spirit Foundation (USF) for funding to assist students in completing their training. $2,500 per year in awards will be granted to top performing students in marine-related training programs.

Since 2016, Seaspan has invested more than $6.8 million in ACCESS to support skills training programs as part of Seaspan’s value proposition commitment under Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy.

“Creating meaningful economic opportunities for Indigenous youth is key to building an inclusive society based on the principles of reconciliation, and in turn, our industries and economy will be better and stronger for it. This partnership between Aboriginal Community Career Employment Services and Seaspan will provide Indigenous students with the training and apprenticeship opportunities they need to pursue exciting careers in the rapidly growing marine industry,” said François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry.



