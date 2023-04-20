Seaspan Names Two New LNG Containerships in Korea

Two of new liquefied natural gas (LNG) fueled containerships were named and commissioned during a ceremony at Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea.

The newly built ZIM Mount Everest and ZIM Mount Blanc are the second and third 15,000 TEU LNG-Powered vessels in a series of 10 vessels being built for Seaspan Corporation for long term charters to Israeli carrier ZIM,

Both vessels will join ZIM Sammy Ofer, delivered in February 2023, as the first LNG containerships to call the U.S. East Coast.

The Neo-Panamax vessels are 366-meters long with a 51-meter beam. Their prominent features include a twin-islands design and a unique vertical bow, tailor-made hull form design optimized for their operational profile. The vessels have a max service speed of 22.5 knots, a dual-fuel main engine with output of 46,000kW at 80 rpm, and an Energy Efficiency Design Index to meet the tightened emission standards in the future.