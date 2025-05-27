Seaspan Opens New Operations Center at Vancouver Drydock

Earlier this week, the team at Seaspan’s Vancouver Drydock (Seaspan) celebrated the grand opening of its new 21,000 square foot Operations Center—a two-story facility that will support the increased capability at Vancouver Drydock to support the marine industry on the West Coast.

The new Operations Center will serve as a hub for Vancouver Drydock employees, increasing efficiency by creating a centralized location for administration, safety and operations personnel. The space will provide new offices for operations staff, as well as a new lunchroom and locker room, and is designed to accommodate over 300 trades employees over two shifts. The project also includes civil and electrical site upgrades to accommodate the building and make improvements around the site.

This milestone is part of a significant investment in infrastructure at Seaspan’s drydock facility that also includes the recent acquisition of a third floating drydock. These upgrades will support Vancouver Drydock’s growing ship repair and maintenance operations and will increase the workforce by approximately 100 new jobs in the North Vancouver community.