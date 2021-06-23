Seaspan Orders Two More Containerships

Container shipping company Seaspan announced on Wednesday it has ordered another two vessels, increasing the number of ships it has on order to 39 amid continued heightened shipping demand and vessel shortages.

Seaspan said the two 12,000 TEU containerships will be built by a "major shipyard" and are expected to be delivered during the fourth quarter of 2022.

The newbuilds will enter service under long-term charters with a global liner, Seaspan said, adding the charters include purchase options for the vessels at the conclusion of the initial charter terms and any renewal term expirations thereafter.

Bing Chen, Seaspan's chairman, president and CEO, said, "We are very pleased to continue facilitating our customer's growth by providing the most efficient newbuilds to be delivered in Q4 2022. It demonstrates again the creative partnership that our customer can always rely on our experienced team and integrated platform to deliver the solution."

A wholly owned subsidiary of Atlas Corp, Seaspan has been adding tonnage at pace over recent months. As of May 19, the company's operating fleet consists of 129 vessels and 1,090,200 TEU, plus the 39 vessels under construction two additional second-hand vessels recently purchased, increasing total capacity to 1,694,200 TEU on a fully delivered basis.