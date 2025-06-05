Seaspan Returns HMCS Calgary to Royal Canadian Navy After Docking Work Period

On May 22, 2025, Seaspan Victoria Shipyards delivered HMCS Calgary back to the Royal Canadian Navy, marking the successful completion of the second full Docking Work Period (DWP) under Seaspan’s Halifax-Class Work Period (HCWP) contract.

The DWP for HMCS Calgary represents the largest ever completed at Victoria Shipyards and stands as a testament to the coordinated efforts of Seaspan’s workforce and our partners at the Royal Canadian Navy, the Department ofNational Defense, and Public Services and Procurement Canada.

HMCS Calgary received a wide range of engineering upgrades, equipment installations, preventative and corrective maintenance, and critical dry-docking activities, all in support of the Royal Canadian Navy’s goal of ensuring the frigates remain operationally available and relevant through to the end of their service life.

HMCS Calgary arrived at Seaspan Victoria Shipyards on January 9, 2023, following a six-month project planning phase. Over the 28 months that followed, more than 1,000 trades personnel and office staff contributed to the project at various stages, each playing a role in bringing this complex refit to completion.

The next West Coast Halifax-Class frigate to undergo a Docking Work Period is HMCS Winnipeg, which arrived at Seaspan Victoria Shipyards in late 2024.

HMCS Calgary will now be transferred to the Royal Canadian Navy’s Fleet Maintenance Facility in Victoria, BC, where their staff will continue reactivating the vessel’s systems in preparation for future deployment.

Work done at Seaspan Victoria Shipyards is conducted out of the federally-owned Esquimalt Graving Dock.