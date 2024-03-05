Seaspan Shipyards Orders ABB Propulsion for Canadian Polar Icebreaker

Canadian shipbuilder Seaspan Shipyards has awarded ABB a contract to deliver an integrated propulsion system for the first of the Canadian Coast Guard’s (CCG) new-generation polar class icebreakers.

The first vessel of its kind to be built in Canada in over 60 years, the vessel is expected to be one of the world’s largest and most powerful diesel-electric icebreaker when it enters service in 2030, complying with IACS Polar Class 2 requirements for year-round operations in moderate multi-year ice conditions. The vessel will have 34MW of propulsive power provided by a single shaftline and twin Azipod units.

ABB assumes the role of single system integrator responsible for the engineering, delivery and commissioning of the comprehensive propulsion package.

The vessel will be constructed under Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS), the nation’s long-term commitment to renew the Canadian federal fleet. With Canada’s current largest icebreaker, the CCGS Louis S. St-Laurent, set to retire at the end of the decade, the new vessel will be an important addition to the CCG fleet. In addition to patrolling the Canadian coastline, the vessel’s duties will include supporting Arctic science and research, environmental response, and search and rescue operations. Compared to its predecessor, the new flagship of the icebreaker fleet will be able to operate for longer periods of time in challenging weather conditions.

“The Canadian Coast Guard eagerly awaits the construction of the polar icebreakers, which will extend our on-water operations and ensure the continuous delivery of critical services in the high Arctic. This includes search and rescue, environmental and humanitarian response, as well as playing a key role in supporting ocean science,” said Mario Pelletier, Commissioner, Canadian Coast Guard.