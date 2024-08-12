Seatrium and NTU Prioritize Ammonia and Carbon Capture Research

Seatrium Limited and Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) have signed an MoU during the renaming ceremony of the former Sembcorp Marine Lab, reaffirming both parties’ commitment to advancing green and sustainable energy solutions.

The newly named Seatrium New Energy Laboratory will focus on addressing challenges related to new energies, offshore renewables, marine decarbonisation and digitalisation within the offshore and marine industry.

The areas of research include the development of:

• a safe containment and treatment system for purged ammonia during normal operation including loading/unloading.

• carbon capture technology using metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) that aims to reduce energy consumption by utilising waste heat of the engine for desorption of MOF and achieving a smaller footprint as compared to industry prevalent amine-based carbon capture systems.

• a data-driven digital twin model of the changing energy demands associated with marine electrification. Insights from this model will help identify suitable floating energy solutions to facilitate decarbonisation efforts along nearshore and coastal areas. This research emphasises a data-driven approach to determine the necessary floating energy infrastructure needed to accommodate the increasing energy demand. The developed model will be integrated into a digital platform that optimises the lifecycle of energy solutions and enables efficient energy distribution.



