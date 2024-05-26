Seatrium Secures FPSO Newbuild Contracts from Petrobras

Seatrium has secured a contract from Petrobras, acting as operator of Atapu and Sepia consortiums, for the newbuild supply of FPSO platforms P-84 and P-85.

With the contracts valued at approximately S$11 billion, these high throughput FPSOs will be deployed in the Atapu and Sépia fields, located in the eastern part of the Santos Basin, approximately 200 kilometers offshore of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

The P-84 and P-85 platforms are part of Petrobras' new generation of FPSO platforms, characterized by a high production capacity that prioritize sustainable practices with innovative technologies. The P-84 and P-85 FPSOs will each have a production capacity of 225,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) and gas processing capacity of 10 million cubic meters per day (Sm3/d).

Both FPSOs will incorporate advanced technologies such as zero routine flaring and venting, variable speed drives and measures to control emissions and capture CO2, including an all-electric concept, which focuses on efficient power generation and increased energy efficiency to achieve a 30% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions intensity.

Construction for the P-84 and P-85 FPSOs will commence in first quarter of 2025 with the final delivery expected to be in 2029.

Supply of the FPSO platforms will leverage the Group’s “One Seatrium Delivery Model” where operations and engineering support are integrated across different yards globally. Seatrium’s facilities in Brazil, China, and Singapore will manufacture the modules, weighing 60,000 metric tonnes, with the outsourced hull and accommodation transported to Singapore for topside module integration and commissioning. After successful integration and commissioning in Singapore, the FPSO platforms will be towed to the Atapu and Sépia fields for offshore commissioning.

Seatrium’s current order book includes four other Petrobras FPSO newbuilds, the P-78, P-80, P-82 and P-83.



