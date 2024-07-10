Seatrium Secures Repair Contract Teekay Shipping

Seatrium has secured a contract from Teekay Shipping (Australia) for the repairs and upgrades of a fleet of vessels under its Australia Defence Maritime Support Services Program (DMSSP).

The contract, Seatrium’s first long-term strategic partnership agreement with a leading ship management company, includes the refit of a series of vessels over the next two years.

The strategic partnership agreement was signed by Tony Armstrong, Managing Director of Teekay Australia, and Alvin Gan, Executive Vice President, Repairs and Upgrades, Seatrium. The two partners aim to leverage both companies’ expertise to enhance service delivery, improve operational efficiency, achieve high health, safety and environment standards to meet the specialized needs of vessel maintenance.



