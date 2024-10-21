Seatrium Secures Two CCS Retrofits

Seatrium has secured multiple contracts for repairs and upgrades, with a total value of S$100 million ($760 million) from various long-standing partners and regular customers.

The projects will be completed by Q12025 and include carbon capture and storage (CCS) retrofits, major repairs on yachts, cruise ships, LNG carriers, offshore vessels, tankers as well as damage repairs.

Year to date, Seatrium has secured two CCS retrofit projects. Announced earlier this year, the first project is for Solvang ASA, Norway, involving the ethylene carrier Clipper Eris which is scheduled for November 2024. The second CCS retrofit is for MOL’s Nexus Victoria, scheduled to commence in December 2024.

Seatrium has also secured a mega yacht retrofit project from the Middle East, in addition to the docking and repairs of Paspaley Pearl from Paspaley Pearling Company and Le Jacques Cartier from Compagnie du Ponant.

In the offshore market, Seatrium has secured contracts for three refits, including one jack-up rig from COSL Protector and one pipelay vessel from McDermott.

Seatrium is conducting scheduled maintenance on two tankers including one tanker from Crowley Alaska Tanker. Additionally, it has obtained a significant contract for steel renewal works on a vessel that was damaged in a collision and is currently under repair.

Seatrium is also undertaking repairs on two LPG carriers, three container ships, and one roro and has secured repair contracts for three LNG carriers and steelwork for a floating dock.



