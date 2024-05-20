Seatrium Wins Contract for LNG Carrier Repairs and Upgrades

Seatrium has won a Favoured Customer Contract (FCC) with Hyundai LNG Shipping, marking its first long-term strategic partnership agreement with a leading Korean LNG company for the repairs and upgrades of its LNG carriers.

The contract includes the refit of a series of LNG carriers over the next two years, with responsibilities in joint planning, information and experience sharing with Hyundai LNG Shipping.

The first LNG retrofit under the FCC agreement scheduled for repairs in Seatrium’s Admiralty Yard in Singapore is the Hyundai Utopia in May 2024.

Hyundai LNG Shipping transports 5.23 million tons of Korean domestic LNG and operates eight LNG carriers, six Moss-type LNG carriers and two Membrane-type LNG carriers.



