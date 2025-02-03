Seaward Banks 5-Year MSC Contract

Seaward Services, Inc. (SSI), a subsidiary of Hornblower Group, has been awarded a new five-year contract by the U.S. Navy for the continued operation and maintenance of the USNS Guam. This contract, secured through a competitive bidding process, will take effect in March 2025.



Seaward has been the primary operator of the USNS Guam since 2013, overseeing its delivery from Norfolk, Virginia, to its current homeport in Okinawa, Japan, in 2017. The 107-meter high-speed troop transport vessel plays a vital role in the Western Pacific, providing essential transportation support for the III Marine Expeditionary Force (III MEF).



“We are honored to continue our partnership with Military Sealift Command and III MEF in operating and maintaining this critical asset,” said Brendan Smith, President of Seaward Services, Inc. “Our expert crew leads the industry in vessel operations, maintenance, and engineering services, and this achievement is a testament to their dedication. I also want to recognize the vision of Seaward’s founder, Captain John Keever, whose legacy continues to guide our success.”



This latest contract reinforces Seaward Services’ reputation as a leader in operating and maintaining aluminum high-speed craft. The company’s experienced mariners hold specialized U.S. Coast Guard high-speed endorsements, a mandatory qualification for officers serving aboard the USNS Guam.



Seaward Services previously operated the Guam’s predecessor, the WestPac Express, from 2001 to 2017.



Founded in 1981, Seaward Services specializes in marine operations, maintenance, and logistics for government and commercial vessels. The company manages a diverse fleet, including offshore multi-purpose vessels, high-speed craft, training and research vessels, cable-laying ships, unmanned surface and sub-surface vessels, and Crew Transfer Vessels (CTVs) for offshore wind projects.



Photo Credit Seaward Services, Inc.