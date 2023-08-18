SECNAV Visits Bayonne Dry Dock

Earlier this week, Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro along with U.S. Representatives Rob Menendez and Mikie Sherrill visited to Bayonne Dry Dock & Repair Corp. (BDD).

As the U.S. places renewed emphasis on navy shipbuilding and ship repair, the SECNAV has made it a point to visit to naval bases, shipyards, depots, training ranges, tarmacs, and runways worldwide to witnessed firsthand the progress being made toward improving training, readiness, and modernization of the fleet and force.

BDD has provided repair services to vessels ranging from small tugboats to U.S. Navy ships for over 20 years.

This spring, BDD used its new Mobile Boat Hauler (MBH) to hoist the US Coast Guard vessel William Tate. The William Tate is a 175-ft. Keeper Class Cutter homeported in Philadelphia, Pa. The project was Bayonne Drydock’s first full drydocking package with the United States Coast Guard accomplished using the MBH. The scope of work included a full preservation package, install of a new deck covering system, and Bow Thruster overhaul.

The William Tate drydocking was completed on time and on budget while work proceeded on the USNS Watkins, US Army Corp of Engineers Hayward, and several other commercial projects. Bayonne Drydock can now provide full drydocking services to eight vessels at any given time utilizing the MBH’s 4-acre laydown area. The facility is also home to a 1,092-ft. Graving Dock and 1600-ft. of pier space, where the USNS Watkins repairs were carried out.

Bayonne Drydock is currently scheduled to begin our next project with the US Coast Guard in August, hauling the 154’ Sentinel Class Cutter Angela Mcshan.

Photo courtesy U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon E. Renfroe