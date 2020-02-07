Ship Repair: Bayonne Drydock Invests in Shiplift

Bayonne Drydock & Repair in Bayonne, NJ, reported brisk business in 2019, with the BDDRC floating drydock and graving dock in use approximately 98 percent of the time, according to Bob Magas, General Manager Commercial Operations, BDDRC. Driving business was a variety of topside repair projects with existing clients, as well as three “successfully completed MSC vessel drydockings, on time and on budget,” according to Magas. This trio of jobs was enhanced as BDDRC “engineered and installed a roller fendering system in our graving dock,” said Magas. “This allowed BDDRC the capability to carry out and successfully complete side port / PVR testing on MSC vessel in our graving dock.”

Magas is responsible for all aspects of commercial operations at BDDRC including the staff that supports it. “This currently includes our floating drydock, all topside repairs as well as oversite of our capital projects which include the MBH (Marine Boat Hoist) Project,” he said.

Like any shipyard, BDDRC must continually invest to keep facilities updated, and Magas is particularly pleased to welcome a new ship lift capacity in 2020. “We have taken delivery of a 1280T MBH (Marine Boat Hoist) designed and delivered by Cimolai,” said Magas. “Its components remain at our facility until assembly commences in March 2020. To date, our MBH is reported to be the largest travel lift built in the world.”

“We have taken delivery of a 1280T MBH (Marine Boat Hoist) designed and delivered by Cimolai ... our MBH is reported to be the largest travel lift built in the world.” Bob Magas, GM, BDDRC

As the clock turned to 2020, BDDRC was in the “construction phase of the project” (contract was awarded to Bird Construction of Bayville NJ) which includes the construction of new piers and bulkheads, creating the vessel basin, dredging to a 27-ft.. depth at MLW as well as upland improvements to what will be the “parking lot” for the vessels that BDDRC will haul and place at work stations for completion of repairs. “Each vessel will have its own work station where services such as shore power, fresh water, fire lines and air will be available while each vessel undergoes their repairs,” said Magas.

If all construction plans stay on schedule, the new shiplift should enter service in June 2020.

While the shiplift capacity is the centerpiece of investment, BDDRC has also “expanded and upgraded our machine shop to include a CNC machine, press brake, plate roller, angle and pipe roller, iron workers, blast cabinet as well as new UHP machines.”







