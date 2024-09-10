Second NSMV Patriot State Christened at Philly Shipyard

Patriot State, the second vessel in a series of new training ships for the U.S.' state maritime academies, was christened during a ceremony at Philly Shipyard on Monday ahead of scheduled delivery to Massachusetts Maritime Academy in the coming weeks.

The vessel is the second of five being built by Philly Shipyard under the U.S. Department of Transportation Maritime Administration’s (MARAD) National Security Multi-Mission Vessel (NSMV) program, designed to provide a purpose-built, state-of-the-art training ships for the nation's state maritime academies.

The Patriot State christening ceremony was attended by Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, signifying the importance of NSMV program as the U.S. continues efforts to bolster its naval and maritime industries.

"America is a proud maritime nation, a global power largely because of our relationship with the seas," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. "Today, as the Biden-Harris Administration celebrates the new vessel NSMV II Patriot State, we mark a new moment in our seafaring history, including the jobs and opportunities this program has created for the skilled workers of the Philly Shipyard."

“The Patriot State is the 32nd vessel built with a Philly Shipyard birth certificate,” Steinar Nerbovik, Philly Shipyard President and CEO, said during the ceremony. “On behalf of our entire workforce, we are honored to provide MARAD with a safe and quality vessel to carry the Massachusetts Maritime flag for generations to come.”

Each new NSMV is built with instructional spaces, a full training bridge and space for up to 600 cadets. In addition, each ship features hospital facilities, a helicopter pad and the ability to accommodate up to 1,000 people in times of humanitarian need. The NSMVs can also provide needed roll-on/roll-off and container storage capacity for use during disaster relief missions.

A keel laying ceremony was held for Patriot State in September 2022, and the ship was launched in July 2023. Upon entering service for the Massachusetts Maritime Academy, the newbuild will replace TS Kennedy, a 1960s-built break bulk cargo freighter converted to a training ship in the early 2000s

"The National Security Multi-Mission Vessel (NSMV) Patriot State represents a significant leap forward in maritime training and disaster response capabilities. This vessel will not only equip our cadets with the hands-on experience necessary to become the next generation of skilled mariners, it also stands ready to serve our nation in times of crisis, providing critical support in disaster relief operations," noted Rear Admiral Francis X. McDonald, President, Massachusetts Maritime Academy.

The NSMV shipbuilding program is the U.S.' first to utilize the vessel construction manager (VCM) model, which places the responsibility for the selection and oversight of the shipyard on a government contractor that utilizes commercial best practices to manage the project.

In 2019, MARAD awarded TOTE Services a contract to be the VCM for the NSMV program, and Philly Shipyard secured the contract to build the first two vessels in 2020. The next two vessels in the NSMV program were ordered in 2021, followed by the fifth and final vessel in 2022.

Jeff Dixon, President of TOTE Services noted “The Patriot State is the second of the five NSMVs constructed at Philly Shipyard under TOTE Services’ oversight and management. These vessels not only represent a critical U.S. investment in the future of our maritime industry but exemplify what is possible when we leverage the right expertise and resources to the benefit of our country and the next generation. Serving as the vessel construction manager for these ships is a reflection of TOTE Services’ 49-year history as a leader in the American maritime industry.”

The series' first ship, Empire State, was delivered to SUNY Maritime College in 2023. During its inaugural training cruise this summer, the ship was forced to alter course due technical issues.

Philly Shipyard is currently constructing the final three ships in the NSMV series, State of Maine (Maine Maritime Academy), Lone Star State (Texas A&M Maritime Academy) and Golden State (California Maritime Academy), for scheduled delivery in 2025 and 2026. The yard has said it is seeking schedule relief for the remaining builds due to various challenges, including workforce shortages and supply chain issues.

●Length: 159.85 m

●Breadth: 27 m

●Draft, scantling: 7.5 m

●Total berthing: 760 people

●Speed: 18 kts

●Deadweight: 8,487 MT