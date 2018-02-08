Guy Platten New Secretary-General of ICS

The Board of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) announced the appointment of Guy Platten to the role of Secretary General, after almost five years in the UK Chamber of Shipping.

"Following an extensive and rigorous selection procedure, the Board of ICS is delighted to announce the appointment of Guy Platten to the role of Secretary General," said a press release.

Esben Poulsson, ICS Chairman said: “This proved a difficult decision for us, as we interviewed several strong candidates. However, the decision to appoint Guy was taken unanimously by the Board. He will bring with him a broad range of skills including time at sea, demonstrable commercial success, and association work illustrated by his current successful tenure at the U.K. Chamber of Shipping.

“In a fast changing world, ICS, like any successful association, needs to be more aware than ever of the needs and demands of its members and to truly add value, be it on the regulatory front or in respect of the numerous other challenges facing the industry. ICS is the industry’s leading voice, with the important remit of highlighting the great improvements the industry has made and will continue to make as a key contributor to world trade.”

On the news of his appointment, Guy Platten said: “Peter Hinchliffe has done an incredible job as Secretary General and is a hard act to follow. I am proud to be given the opportunity to take ICS forward at such an important time for shipping. The amount of ongoing legislation is considerable - CO2 reduction, ballast water management , sulphur emissions – and the shipping community is looking to ICS for leadership and support. Shipping is at the centre of the world stage and I am looking forward to contributing to that important work. It is going to be good to work with Peter to ensure a smooth transition and I acknowledge his outstanding stewardship of the ICS.”

Platten will be taking up the role in mid-2018 on a date to be confirmed later in the year.

In recognition of his long and invaluable contribution to the work of the ICS, Simon Bennett, currently Director Policy and External Relations, is promoted to a new position as Deputy Secretary General.