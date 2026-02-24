Freire Signs Deal with Sweden’s FMV for Four Naval Support Vessels

Spanish shipbuilder C.N.P. Freire has signed a contract with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) to construct four naval support vessels.

The 47-meter vessels will be designed for naval support missions and built to operate in harsh weather and ice conditions. Each ship will accommodate 16 crew members, reach speeds of up to 12 knots and have an endurance of up to 10 days.

The vessels will be equipped with two main cranes on the main deck and an auxiliary crane for supplies, enabling autonomous loading and unloading operations. A stern ramp will allow the onboarding of wheeled cargo.

Propulsion will be based on a diesel-electric system with four variable-speed generators and direct current distribution, aimed at enhancing fuel efficiency and reducing emissions. The ships will also feature azimuth fixed pitch propellers and bow thrusters to provide maneuverability.

The contract will strengthen FMV’s operational support and logistical capabilities for the Swedish Armed Forces.

FMV is responsible for procuring equipment and services for Sweden’s military forces. Freire Shipyard, a family-owned company based in Vigo and founded in 1895, builds and repairs steel-hulled vessels for commercial and military clients worldwide.