Sefine Shipyard’s New Floating Dock Welcomes Its First Vessel

In a major milestone for Turkey’s maritime industry, Sefine Shipyard, represented by OKT Shipping Ltd., has welcomed the first vessel into its new floating dock.

This addition brings Sefine's total number of large docks to three, strengthening its capacity to handle complex, large-scale repair and conversion projects:

– A 282m x 47m Aframax-type floating dock suitable for vessels up to 120,000 DWT Dock No.3 – The newly commissioned 360m x 58m floating dock with a 75,000-ton lifting capacity

With this expansion, Sefine Shipyard is not only enhancing its operational footprint but also reinforcing its position as a regional hub for high-quality, large-scale marine projects.