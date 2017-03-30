Seakeeper Names Semprevivo COO

Marine stabilization company Seakeeper Inc. has promoted Andrew Semprevivo to Chief Operating Officer, effective April 10.



A Seakeeper employee since the commercialization of the company in 2008, Semprevivo assumed various sales roles, culminating in his appointment as Vice President of Sales and Marketing in 2014.



In his new role, Semprevivo will continue to lead the company’s sales and marketing efforts in addition to playing a leadership role in other departments of the organization.