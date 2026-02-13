Senesco Bags $78.6M “Green” Ferry Contract

Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) Commission awarded a contract for the construction and outfitting of a new 75-car passenger/vehicle ferry to SENESCO Marine LLC of North Kingstown, RI. The project low bid was $78.6 million.

The new ferry will eventually replace the MV Cape Henlopen, an over 40-year-old diesel engine ferry that currently serves passengers who travel between Lewes, Delaware, and Cape May, New Jersey. DRBA Executive Director Joel Coppadge realizes the historical significance of the Cape May – Lewes Ferry and its importance to the resort communities on both sides of the Delaware Bay. “For sustainable ferry operations in the future, it’s imperative we make this necessary capital investment today,” Coppadge said. “The Ferry’s a critical piece of regional infrastructure and we’re proud of the Ferry’s heritage and link between two historic destinations. The new hybrid ferry is the start of the next chapter in the proud history of the Cape May – Lewes Ferry.”

Ted Williams, President of Senesco Marine announced via Social channels that "We’re proud to share that Senesco Marine has been awarded a contract by the Delaware River and Bay Authority to build a new diesel-electric hybrid passenger and vehicle ferry for the Cape May–Lewes Ferry service. This project is expected to support up to 200 Rhode Island jobs, spanning skilled trades, engineering, and quality roles, while further strengthening our state’s maritime workforce."

The hybrid and all-electric operating modes are estimated to achieve the following annual reductions: 2,025 tons in carbon dioxide, 102.7 tons in nitrogen dioxide, 1.51 tons of fine particulate matter, 1.03 tons of hydrocarbons, and 5 tons of carbon monoxide. The new engines will also reduce fuel consumption by an estimated 35 percent.

The project’s price tag of $78.6 million is partially funded with a $20 million U.S. Department of Transportation grant award. The board action to award the contract, which is subject to the New Jersey and Delaware Governors’ ten-day review and consent period, took place at the bi-state agency’s monthly meeting on November 18, 2025.