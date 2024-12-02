Senesco’s Sixth CTV Set for Offshore Wind Service
Senesco Marine has launched its sixth Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV), the WindServe Spartan, which will put to service for United States’ growing offshore wind industry.
WindServe Marine, a sister company to the Rhode Island shipbuilder Senesco Marine - both part of the Reinauer Group - will operate the CTV.
“This state-of-the-art vessel is set to begin its important work off the coast, showcasing our commitment to excellence and innovation. A big shoutout to our incredible team for their hard work and dedication,” said Ted Williams, President of Senesco Marine.
Just like its sister vessel, the Jones-Act compliant WindServe Frontier, launched by Senesco Marine in August 2024, the WindServe Spartan is a 29 meters long aluminum catamaran with a 9-meter beam and 1.7-meter draft.
It is equipped with Volvo Penta D13 main engines (515kW at 2,300 RPM) and a Volvo Penta IPS 900 propulsion system.
The vessels service speed is 24.5 knots, with top speed capabilities of 27 knots.
The USCG Subchapter L vessel is built to ABS class and features a pair of Kohler Marine generators, Toimil T-12505M/2 forward deck crane, Hercules AAW-150 anchor windlass, First Electric automation system, Reygar BAREFleet vessel monitoring system, Starlink internet, DirecTV satellite television and KPM suspension seating.
WindServe Spartan has capacity for up to 6 crew members and 24 passengers.