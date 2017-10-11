US-flag Great Lakes Shipping Buoyant in September

Related News

Marine Casualty Investigation

In the realm of marine casualty investigations the allocation of blame should be secondary to marine safety. There are three…

Australia Hosting World for Sea Power Conference

The Royal Australian Navy is hosting the biennial Sea Power Conference with senior naval delegations from around the world…

Almost 15 pct of U.S. GoM Output Down Ahead of Storm

About 14.6 percent of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil production is offline ahead of Tropical Storm Nate, the U.S. Department of…

Fishing Vessel Runs Aground off Honolulu

Twenty fishermen were transported to shore from an aground vessel less than a half mile off Honolulu early Wednesday morning. Honolulu Fire Department Jet Ski crews…

RMI Registry Strengthens Support for Japanese Owners

International Registries, Inc. and its affiliates (IRI), which provide administrative and technical support to the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) Maritime and Corporate Registries…

Industry Task Force Pushes for Decarbonization Urgency

Global Maritime Forum, Carbon War Room, the Carbon Pricing Leadership Coalition (CPLC), and University College London (UCL) has announced the launch of a Task Force on Decarbonizing Shipping.

Survey Vessels Hit the Charts

Training to ‘fight and win at sea’ occurs across the Navy every day of the year, but how does that concept map to the hydrographic…

Corpus Christi: Energy Port of the Americas

The Port of Corpus Christi lives up to its moniker ‘Energy Port of the Americas,’ as the movement of energy in and out dominates…

US Navy Awards General Dynamics Bath Iron Works Funding for Two DDG

The U.S. Navy has awarded General Dynamics Bath Iron Works funding for the planning and construction of two Arleigh Burke-class destroyers…

Top Regulatory Concerns on the US Commercial Waterfront

A top 10 list of regulatory concerns is by no means all-inclusive, but it does bring to light the full weight of the regulatory…

U.S. Insured Losses from Hurricane Nate around $500 mln

Insured losses in the United States from Hurricane Nate will be close to $500 million, catastrophe modelling company Karen Clark & Company (KCC) said on Monday. The U.S.