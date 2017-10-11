Marine Link
Wednesday, October 11, 2017

US-flag Great Lakes Shipping Buoyant in September

October 11, 2017

© haveseen / Adobe Stock

© haveseen / Adobe Stock

U.S.-flag Great Lakes freighters (lakers) moved 10.1 million tons of cargo in September, an increase of 10.7 percent compared to a year ago, the Lake Carriers’ Association (LCA) reported. September’s shipments also bettered the month’s long-term average by 3.1 percent, or 300,000 tons.

LCA said iron ore cargos for steelmaking totaled 4.9 million tons, an increase of 14 percent compared to a year ago, while Coal loadings approached 1.9 million tons, an increase of 6.1 percent, and Limestone cargos increased 10.1 percent to 2.7 million tons.

Year-over-year U.S.-flag cargos total 60.5 million tons, an increase of 2.7 percent over the same point in 2016. Iron ore shipments have increased 7.1 percent to 32.4 million tons.  Coal cargos have increased 85,000 tons to 9.4 million tons.  The 15.3 million tons of aggregate, fluxstone and scrubber stone shipped have pulled that trade within 3.3 percent of last year’s end-of-September total.

Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Oct 2017 - The Marine Design Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News