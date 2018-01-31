President Trump: "End Sequesteration"

Related News

Hapag-Lloyd Recycles Seven Container Ships

German liner shipping company Hapag-Lloyd is sending seven older container ships to be recycled in Turkey and China. The…

Riverboat Touring: Status Quo or Ready to Grow?

If you want to book a plush river cruise vacation in America’s heartland – say on the Mississippi or Ohio Rivers – you can do it.

TMC to Equip FPSO Newbuild

Oslo based compressor supplier TMC Compressors said it has won a contract to supply the marine compressed air system for a new floating production storage and offloading…

Hempel Launches New Hull Performance System

Coatings manufacturer Hempel has rolled out its new Systems for Hull and Propeller Efficiency (SHAPE), which combines elements…

Energean Israel Awards Contract to Stena Drilling

Energean Oil & Gas announced that Energean Israel has signed a contract with Stena Drilling for the development drilling of the Karish Field…

Capesizes Mark Worst Month in Two Years

The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index fell on Wednesday as rates fell across vessel segments with the capesize index…

Cargo Vessel Refloated after Grounding off St. Thomas

A 223-foot cargo vessel that ran aground Tuesday morning near Charlotte Amalie Harbor in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands has been refloated…

Tuco to Build Hydrographic Survey Boats for Denmark

Tuco Marine Group said it has signed a contract with DALO (The Danish Defense Acquisition and Logistics Organization) to…

Shell Makes Big Deepwater Oil Discovery in Gulf of Mexico

Oil major Royal Dutch Shell said its U.S. unit had made one of its biggest oil discoveries in the past decade in the Whale deepwater well in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

China Plans First Lab on Ocean Oil Spill Cleaning

China's Ministry of Transport is planning to establish a laboratory specialising in treating oil spills at sea, the first of its kind in the country…

Regulator Okays Husky Energy to Restart SeaRose Operations

The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB) has announced it has lifted the notice to suspend…