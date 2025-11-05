Sercel Awarded Five-Year Marlin Support Contract by ExxonMobil Guyana

Sercel announced the award of a five-year technical support and maintenance contract by ExxonMobil Guyana Ltd. for the Marlin Vessel Tracking and Alerts (VTA) software solution, delivered to the client in 2024.

Sercel will provide comprehensive technical support, system maintenance, and ongoing software enhancements for the Marlin VTA solution currently being deployed by the client to enhance operational safety and increase situational awareness of vessel movements offshore Guyana. It provides a 24/7/365 common operational picture (COP) within the ExxonMobil Control Center, enabling informed decision-making based on real-time risk assessments.