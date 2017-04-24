Out of Service Tug Sinks in Alaska

An out of service tug has sunk at the Samson Tug and Barge Company pier in Sitka, Alaska.

The 81-foot vessel Powhatan owned by Samson Tug and Barge Company sank at the pier on the evening of April 19 and subsequently slid under the pier approximately 200 yards along an underwater ledge.

U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment Sitka and Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation personnel are responding.

Samson Tug and Barge Company is developing a salvage plan and has contracted Southeast Alaska Petroleum Response Organization for oil recovery and Hanson Maritime to dive and survey the tug.

The vessel, which has been out of service for over 10 years, has total fuel capacity of 20,000 gallons, though the owner said only the forward fuel tank had been in use recently with a maximum capacity of 2,500 gallons and the other fuel tanks had previously been drained.

SEAPRO has placed boom around the vessel to contain some residual diesel fuel and oil leaking from the sunken vessel.

“Our top priority is to protect public health, safety and limit environmental impact as we work with the contracted companies to contain and clean-up the spill," said U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Ken Farah, federal on scene coordinator representative for the incident. “The Coast Guard and Alaska's Department of Environmental Conservation are working together to guarantee an aggressive and effective response.”

The cause of the sinking is still under investigation.