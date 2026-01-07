SevenCs Launches Nautilus ChartServer Chart Rendering Engine

SevenCs GmbH, a provider of maritime charting solutions, announced the release of Nautilus ChartServer, its chart rendering engine designed to meet the evolving demands of maritime, defense, and autonomous navigation applications.

Building on the WMS ChartServer, Nautilus ChartServer introduces a modern, scalable architecture that is fully S-100-ready, supporting current standards such as S-57, S-101 ENC, IENC, AML, and future S-102 bathymetric surfaces, while paving the way for future S-100-based products.

Benefits of the Nautilus ChartServer include:

S-100 Ready: Supports S-57, S-101, IENC, AML, with future S-102 product integration planned.

Flexible Integration: Easily embeds into third-party applications with reduced API complexity.

Scalable Architecture: Deployable via virtual machines or containerized environments such as Kubernetes.

Enhanced Usability: Includes a chart install wizard, centralized chart library management, and a web portal for remote configuration and updates.

Nautilus ChartServer is ideal for: