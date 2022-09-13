Shadowcat Debuts Monohull Support Yacht

Shadowcat expanded its portfolio to include a monohull shadow vessel. Dubbed Shadowolf, this is its first single-hulled support yacht and is available to meet the increasing demand for guest-level comfort and services. The vessel's new hybrid hull design focuses on passenger comfort and accommodation, while still enhancing adventures at sea.

Designed by Shadowcat partners Incat Crowther and YCTS, Ltd., the 69.2m Shadowolf offers an 11.5m beam and 3.25m draft, and will be built upon Incat Crowther’s aluminum hull design.

Other Shadowolf features include a fully certified helipad and hangar, with accommodation and storage over three decks. The support vessel has an impressive carrying capacity, including space for a submarine, three 11m tenders, two 8m tenders, six jet-skis, two 4WDs, and two quad bikes. In addition to a 14 crew-member and nine service-personnel capacity, it has as accommodation for eight guests or as extra resting space for crew from the main yacht. The total complement is 31.

“Shadowolf stands out in large part due to its hull being designed specifically for yacht-level comfort whilst offering exceptional efficiency. It also allows owners to commission a fully bespoke support yacht within a very competitive price range and delivery window via Shadowcat’s network of builders around the world,” said Incat Crowther’s Dan Mace, technical manager.

The vessel is powered by three MTU 16V4000 M73L IMO3 diesel engines and can reach a top speed of 21 knots. In a unique design for modern support vessels, this model will meet or exceed IMO Tier III emissions guidelines and has innovative green technology to reduce its impact on the environment by providing a zero-discharge operational capability. An onboard treatment plant cleans all wastewater discharged to a drinkable quality, wet and dry waste is also fully treated onboard to allow the vessel to operate with a zero-discharge policy, to meet a “leave no trace” philosophy. High levels of onboard comfort are aided by a pair of Naiad Dynamics AtRest Stabilizers.

SHADOWOLF SPECIFICATIONS

Length Overall: 227’ 1” / 69.2m

Length Waterline: 223’ 10” / 68.2m

Beam Overall: 37’ 9” / 11.5m

Draft (hull): 10’ 8” / 3.25m

Depth: 19’ 9” / 6.0m

Construction: Marine grade aluminum

Fuel Oil: 79 251 gallons / 300 000 litres

Petrol (gasoline): 40 gallons / 150 litres

Jet Fuel (A1): 1 981 gallons / 7 500 litres

Fresh Water: 7 925 gallons / 30 000 litres

Grey Water: 10 567 gallons / 40 000 litres

Black Water: 3 963 gallons / 15 000 litres

Crew: 14 + 9 Staff

Guests: 8

Speed (Service): 21 knots

Speed (Max): 22 knots

Main Engines: 3 x MTU 16V4000 M73L IMO3

Power: 3 x 2 832kW @ 2050rpm

Propulsion: 3 x Helseth controllable pitch propellers

Generators: 2 x 450 kVA 50Hz

Flag: Cayman Islands

Class / Survey: Lloyds Register SSC & LY3

ILO compliant