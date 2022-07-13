Shahrom Bin Ali Joins BMT Singapore as Marine Engineer Surveyor

Engineering and design consultancy BMT announced Shahrom Bin Ali has joined BMT Singapore as Marine Engineer Surveyor, expanding the company's capabilities and survey offering in the Asia-Pacific region.

Shahrom brings over 20 years of industry experience in P&I and H&M investigations, salvage and vessel operations to his new role.

After obtaining his diploma in Maritime Engineering at the Singapore Polytechnic, Shahrom started his seagoing career at A.P. Moller, serving as a marine engineer on a wide range of different vessels, including very large crude carriers (VLCC), car carriers and containerships. He obtained his Class 1 certificate of competence (Unlimited Foreign Going) in 2006 and switched to the offshore industry in 2008 where he worked with anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels and was involved in anchor handling, towing, supply and survey operations.

His first contact with the marine survey business was in 2010 when he joined a Singapore-based survey company where he was performing surveys for P&I Clubs and marine underwriters until the salvage industry called upon him in 2012. He was given the opportunity to obtain experience in the field of casualty incident management and salvage as Assistant Salvage Master for a renowned salvage company before coming back to what attracts him most — marine surveys and investigation.