Shallow-draft LNG Carrier Dapeng Princess Delivered

Chinese shipbuilder Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd. has delivered a newly built shallow-draft liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier for Dapeng Princess LNG Transportation (Holdings) Co., Ltd.

The 7,9600m3 Dapeng Princess, officially handed over during a ceremony on February 18, is the world’s largest shallow water channel fourth-generation medium-sized LNG carrier, which hangs the Singapore flag and was listed into the China Classification Society (CCS) classification. The vessel is 239.4 meters long, with a molded breadth of 36.6 meters and a designed draft of 8.5 meters.

The ship has four GTT NO 96 L03+membrane cargo containment system LNG cargo tanks, with a min. design temperature of -163℃ and a max. design steam pressure of 0.035 MPa. It is designed with high handling flow, equipped with a gas combustion unit (GCU), and has a strong LNG cargo handling capacity, which can be used to achieve liquid cargo transfer between a wide range of ship types for LNG transportation, and can match most of the existing domestic terminals.

With unique twin-stern fin type, dual-rudder system control, as well as efficient low-speed dual-fuel diesel engine, it is featured with high speed performance, good heading stability, strong safety and reliability, high energy efficiency index, etc.

The vessel has obtained additional marks including SFA (40), G-EP (GPR) green passport, G-ECO (BWM (T)) ballast water management, etc. for the fatigue strength assessment of CCS based on spectrum analysis.