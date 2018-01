Related News

CMA CGM Merges Multimodal Subsidiaries

The CMA CGM Group announced it will merge its subsidiaries MacAndrews and OPDR effective January 1, 2018., in line with…

OOCL Rolls-out Next Phase of OCEAN Alliance

Following the success of the Day One products introduced earlier this year, Orient Overseas Container Line Limited (OOCL)…

UK Partners Launch Autonomous Navigation Project

As unmanned surface vessels continue to gain ground globally, a new project in the U.K. sets out to address challenges relating…

BSEE Oversees Spudding of New Oil Well in Arctic

Italian oil producer Eni began drilling the new well off the north coast of Alaska, becoming the first company to do so since 2015, reports Reuters.

Wärtsilä’s ESS Reduces North Sea Giant's Costs

The technology group Wärtsilä has agreed to retrofit the world’s first energy storage solution on board a large offshore supply vessel.

USS James E. Williams Returns Home

The guided-missile destroyer USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) returned to its Naval Station Norfolk homeport Dec. 23, completing…

Hospital Ship Sunk in Bristol Channel a Century Ago

One hundred years ago tomorrow (January 4) the sinking of a hospital ship by an infamous German U-boat commander caused outrage across Britain.

SUNY Maritime Plots its Financial Course

On December 21, Rear Admiral Michael Alfultis, president of SUNY Maritime, signed two agreements setting SUNY Maritime College…

Iran Oil Production, Exports Not Impacted by Protests

Iran's crude oil production and exports have not been impacted by the unrest spreading across the country, Iranian oil and…

Hydrographic Survey Vessel Converted for Autonomous Ops

ASV Global said it has converted a 26ft hydrographic survey launch to enable it to operate autonomously using the ASView control system…

Eye on Design: C-DRONE

During trials the correct measurement of metocean conditions is crucial for reproducibility, performance prediction and to…