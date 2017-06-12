Piraeus Port Signs MoU with Shanghai Port

The Cosco-managed Piraeus Port Authority (OLP) and Shanghai International Port Group, the world's biggest commercial port, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) envisioning cooperation in infrastructure studies, personnel training, information exchange and technical assistance.

The MOU was signed by Athanasios Liagkos Executive Management Consultant & BoD member of the PPA SA and the Chairman of Shanghai International Port Group, Chen Xuyuan.

This development further highlights Piraeus's strategic position on the world map and especially on the New Silk road.

The sectors of cooperation mentioned in the Memorandum are: Project Studies, Staff Training, Information Exchange, Technical Assistance, etc. The key objective pursued through the close cooperation in the above areas is the development of synergies that will improve trade and create new business opportunities.

There is also provision for joint discussions with shipping companies to seek the possibility of further improving the shipping service between Shanghai Port and Piraeus Port.

A Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between COSCO SHIPPING GROUP and Shanghai International Port Group.