INS Shardul Reaches Colombo Port

INS Shardul, which was dispatched by Southern Naval Command of India Navy with relief material to Sri Lanka has arrived in Colombo.

In the wake of recent floods in Sri Lanka, the Sri Lankan government has asked for flood relief assistance from India.

According to ANI report, India dispatched three navy ships to help in the massive rescue and relief operations launched by the island nation's triforces.

Earlier on Saturday, Indian High Commissioner to Colombo Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Sri Lankan Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake received the INS Kirch packed with relief items.

Apart from the aforementioned two ships, INS Jalashwa carrying victualing, clothing, medicines and water is also expected to soon reach Sri Lanka.

The relief material food, water and medicines was offloaded. The ship also has a medical team of doctors and assistants to render immediate medical aid to the affected personnel.