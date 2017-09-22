Marine Link
Friday, September 22, 2017

Hasuly Joins The Shearer Group

September 22, 2017

Anne Hasuly (Photo: TSGI)

 The Shearer Group, Inc. (TSGI) announced a new addition to its naval architecture, marine engineering and marine surveying firm, Anne Hasuly, P.E.

 
Hasuly has recently joined TSGI as a naval architect. She is a licensed Professional Engineer in the state of Texas and holds a B.S. in Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering from the University of New Orleans. Anne is also a member of the Society of Naval Architects & Marine Engineers and the Louisiana Engineering Society. 
 
Prior to joining TSGI, Hasuly worked for Aqualis Offshore as a senior naval architect. During her time at Aqualis, Hasuly was the project manager and lead naval architect for the basic design of two self-elevating, self-propelled liftboats. Before joining Aqualis Offshore, Hasuly worked as a naval architect at MiNO Marine, LLC where she consulted on various types of vessels. Hasuly has experience with stability analysis, motions analysis, structural analysis, incline experiments, and experience in full design and engineering of liftboats.
 
