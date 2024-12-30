Shell Contains Oil Leak at Processing Unit in Singapore

Shell has contained the oil leak from its oil processing units at the Shell Energy and Chemical Parks at Pulau Bukom in Singapore, following the shut down of facilities to investigate the source of the leak.

Efforts by Shell to locate the source of the leak in the oil processing unit are ongoing, according to an update by Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA).

Additional containment and absorbent booms have been laid in the channel and at the mouth of the channel as precautionary measures.

Shell Shuts Down Oil Processing Unit in Singapore Due to Suspected Leak

The clean-up of the light oil sheens off Pulau Bukom has been completed. Absorbent booms at Sisters’ Islands Marine Park and the beaches on Sentosa have been laid as a precautionary measure. There have been no sightings of oil sheens or oil patches in the waters off Sentosa, and its beaches remain open for water activities.

The oil sheens, discovered by Shell on December 26, was reported to the MPA and the National Environment Agency (NEA).

Initial assessments on determined the scale of oil sheens to be minor, with no risk to public safety or environmentally sensitive areas, given the containment measures Shell had implemented.

NEA is investigating the incident with MPA, and actions will be taken if any wrongdoing or lapse is discovered.

The leak in Shell’s oil processing unit is a different system from Shell's earlier slop pipeline leak on 20 October 2024, MPA noted.