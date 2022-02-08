Shell and GTT Partner on LH2 Carrier Design

Energy giant Shell is partnering with French engineering firm GTT with the aim to develop "breakthrough, cutting-edge technologies" to enable maritime transport of liquid hydrogen (LH2).

The cooperation agreement between Shell International Trading and Shipping Company and GTT is part of Shell's strategy to develop a hydrogen energy supply chain by creating scalable and safe liquefied hydrogen shipping technologies. This includes the development by GTT of a preliminary LH2 carrier design as well as an LH2 cargo containment system for mid-size LH2 carrier.

The demand for hydrogen across multiple sectors is forecast to increase to meet the need for net zero carbon energy sources in the energy transition. The ability to transport very large volumes of hydrogen in liquefied form, at -250°C, is one of the technological challenges that must be met in order to establish a reliable, efficient, and competitive hydrogen supply chain.

A technology expert in the design of cryogenic containment systems used to store and transport liquefied gases, GTT brings its more than 50-year track-record and recognized expertise in membrane containment systems and cryogenic technologies developed for the shipping and storage of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Philippe Berterottière, chairman and CEO of GTT, said, "We are particularly proud to combine our expertise and innovation capabilities with those of Shell on this very promising project. Our cooperation will allow a new technological breakthrough in the shipping world with the safe and scalable deployment of liquid hydrogen transport. GTT R&D teams are particularly determined to push back technological frontiers and making decarbonization a reality."

Carl Henrickson, general manager of technology, innovation and digitalization for Shell Shipping and Maritime, said, "Shell’s strategy is to become a net zero carbon energy supplier by 2050 or sooner, in line with society, and we see that innovation with hydrogen and hydrogen technologies will play a major role in this ambition. Therefore, safe and efficient bulk transport of liquid hydrogen will be a critical enabler and we believe GTT bring key expertise to this project that will ultimately help to accelerate and unlock this future energy source."