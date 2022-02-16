Shell Taps Maersk for FPSO Project Support in Brazil

Danish offshore vessel owner Maersk Supply Service said Tuesday it had secured an integrated solutions contract with Shell in Brazil, for a station-keeping assignment during the removal of the emergency Gas Lift Riser on the FPSO Fluminense.

The scope includes responsibility for the station keeping, including vessels, heading control procedures, towmasters, survey equipment and deck crew for the FPSO to manage turret operations. Two Maersk Supply Service anchor-handling tug vessels, Maersk Launcher and Maersk Lancer, are assisting with the offshore element of the contract, starting their charter from Rio de Janeiro.

"With this contract, Maersk Supply Service is consolidating its position in the Brazilian market where it won the large Mero2 project last year, which will be executed during the course of 2022. It comes as Maersk Supply Service continues to establish its portfolio as an integrated solutions provider, combining in-house project management and technical expertise with the flexibility of a versatile fleet," the vessel operator added.





